Celebrity couple ‘to compete against each other on Strictly Come Dancing 2023’

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly hoping to cast a celebrity couple to compete against one another on next year’s series.

According to The Sun, Emma Willis and her husband Matt are in the running to go head to head in the 2023 series of the popular BBC show.

A source told the publication: “Strictly are desperate to get a celebrity couple on the show and Emma and Matt were in negotiations for the last series.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

“It was virtually a done deal but then Matt was cast in the theatre show 2:22 A Ghost Story and they had to back out,” the insider explained.

“Strictly would love to have them back on board for next year’s show and Emma and Matt have said if they can make it work they would jump at the chance.”

“Bosses on the show are always looking at ways to keep the format fresh and they loved the idea of having a celebrity couple competing against one another.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

“Matt and Emma are very much in the running but if they can’t make it work, the Strictly booker will be looking at other famous partnerships,” the source added.

Busted star Matt and TV presenter Emma have been married for 14 years and share three children together.

Hamza Yassin and his pro dancing partner Jowita Przystal won the 2022 series of Strictly earlier this month.

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.