Britain’s Got Talent producers respond to new claims by David Walliams – as he launches multi-million pound lawsuit against them

Britain’s Got Talent producers have responded to new claims made by former judge David Walliams, after he launched a multi-million pound lawsuit against them.

The comedian, who joined the show as a judge in 2012, quit last year after facing major backlash over “disrespectful comments” he made.

The 52-year-old is now seeking damages from the company that produces the show on ITV’s behalf, with legal paperwork suggesting that he is accusing bosses there of leaking details of his comments to a newspaper.

According to the Sun on Sunday, the author is suing for up to £10million in lost earnings and damages.

The publication has reported that said David’s data protection case alleges his microphone was kept on and recording throughout filming – including during breaks.

It claims thousands of hours of recordings were collected and transcribed, including of sensitive and private conversations.

They included “private information… recorded without his consent or knowledge”.

David is said to have suffered suicidal thoughts following his exit from the show, which came after “disrespectful comments” he made about contestants were published.

Responding to the reports, a spokesperson for the company who produces BGT said: “We had a long and productive relationship with David and so are surprised and saddened by this legal action.” “For our part, we remain available and open to dialogue to resolve this matter amicably. “However, in the interim, we will examine the various allegations and are prepared to robustly defend ourselves if necessary.”