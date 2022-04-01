Ashley Cole proposes to longterm girlfriend Sharon Canu

Ashley Cole has proposed to his longterm girlfriend Sharon Canu.

The former footballer’s beau announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a sweet clip of her and Ashley kissing.

Sharon captioned the post: “The easiest ‘Yes’ I’ve ever said.”

The couple first met when Ashley joined Italian club AS Roma in 2014.

Since getting together, the pair have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

The couple became parents for the first time in February 2016 when they welcomed a son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sʜᴀʀᴏɴ (@sharoncanu)

Ashley and Sharon welcomed a daughter named Grace in February 2018.

Ashley was previously married to pop singer Cheryl.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish wedding in 2006, but officially divorced in 2010 after Ashley was accused of cheating with multiple women.