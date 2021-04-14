Ashley Cain’s partner Safiyya shares update on daughter Azaylia

The eight-month-old was rushed back to hospital again on Tuesday night

Ashley Cain’s partner Safiyya has shared another heart-wrenching update on their daughter Azaylia.

The couple welcomed their first child back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

The eight-month-old was taken home from hospital last Friday after they were told she was terminal, but she’s since been rushed back to hospital multiple times for platelet transfusions.

Taking to Instagram today, Safiyya updated fans after Azaylia was hospitalised for another transfusion during the night.

Sharing videos of their baby girl, Safiyya said: “Another day, blessed, to wake up this morning and see your beautiful face.”

The proud mum also showed off her daughter’s new teddy, which she received as a gift from the ambulance crew.

Cuddling up to Azaylia, she said: “So we’ve finally been discharged from hospital again, haven’t we? We got you another platelet transfusion didn’t we, yes we did.”

Safiyya also took the time to thank everyone who got involved in a nationwide doorstep clap on Tuesday evening in honour of Azaylia.

She wrote: “Thank you to every single person who clapped last night for our beautiful baby, Azaylia Diamond Cain.”

“I am so glad we shared such a powerful journey with you. Through it, we have gained such an incredible family with you all included.”

“I still cannot believe how much love and energy Azaylia has created. It’s beautiful, so beautiful! She now has brothers and sisters, aunties and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews all over the world.”