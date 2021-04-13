Azaylia Cain rushed back to hospital for another transfusion

The eight-month-old had blood in her tears last night

Azaylia Cain has been rushed back to the hospital for another transfusion.

The eight-month-old was diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia in October, just two months after she was born.

Despite undergoing extensive treatment including chemotherapy, doctors have now found tumours in her stomach, spleen, lungs and kidneys, as well as the tumours in her brain.

After being told their baby may only have days left to live, Ashley Cain and his partner Safaiyya took her home from the hospital on Friday night, but brought her back to the hospital earlier today for a platelet transfusion.

Sharing an update with her Instagram followers, Safaiyya said: “We’ve just gone back into hospital to get Azaylia another platelet transfusion because last night the tears started having blood in them, so we needed more platelets.”

Pointing to the drip that was hooked up to her baby girl, she added: “This is our saviour right now.”