Stars join nationwide doorstep clap for Azaylia Cain amid leukemia battle

A host of stars joined in a nationwide doorstep clap for Azaylia Cain on Tuesday evening.

Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya welcomed their first child together back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

The eight-month-old was taken home from the hospital on Friday evening after being told she may only have days left to live, and has been rushed back to hospital three times since.

At 7pm on Tuesday evening, a nationwide doorstep clap was organised in the UK in honour of Azaylia, with famous faces such as Marnie Simpson, Sophie Hinchliffe and Giovanna Fletcher all taking part in the heartwarming gesture.

Geordie Shore star Marnie stepped out with her fiancé Casey Johnson and their son Rex.

Sharing a video to her Instagram, the mum-of-one wrote: “We all love you azaylia, I feel like we all know you from following your journey since the very beginning and not a single day goes by that we as a family don’t think of you and pray for a miracle.”

“Your so special and beautiful and a true warrior, You taught us all so much & learned us all to see what is truly important in life. Your the strongest, happiest and bravest little girl I have ever seen. I’ve always believed in angels and you azaylia are a true angel 👼🏻”

“We love you, we’re with you every step of the way, and tonight we clap for you in honour for being the most amazing inspiration👏”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marnie♡ (@marns)

Sophie Hinchliffe, best known by her Instagram handle Mrs Hinch, took to her Instagram Stories after the clap.

The cleaning guru wrote: “Azaylia, we are ALL behind you,” before later sharing a quote that read: “Be grateful for every second of every day that you get to spend with people you love. Life is so precious.”

Charlotte Dawson also clapped along with her newborn son Noah, writing on Instagram: “Clapping tonight for the most bravest beautiful princess Azaylia…”

“My heart is aching every day, I can’t stop thinking about her and @mrashleycain knowing you well and knowing your going through this is heartbreaking and your beautiful girlfriend @miss_safiyya_ 😢 your both the best parents in the world, so so so strong.. you should be so proud of yourselves.”

“Your massive inspirations like your little angel azaylia. Being a new mum it’s been so hard, I’m holding onto Noah that much tighter. I pray for a miracle I really do, we’re all behind you Azaylia and family.. 🙏🏼😢💖 in my thoughts every second of the day. Xxx”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Dawson (@charlottedawsy)