Ashley Cain reveals daughter Azaylia ‘stopped breathing’ after suffering a seizure amid leukemia battle

Ashley Cain has revealed his “fragile” daughter Azaylia briefly “stopped breathing” on Friday, after she suffered a seizure.

The Ex On The Beach star welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Safiyya back in August, but two months later their baby girl was sadly diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive” form of leukemia.

The eight-month-old was taken home from hospital earlier this month after the couple were told she was terminal, but she’s since been rushed back to hospital multiple times for platelet transfusions.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the 30-year-old posted photos of him pushing Azaylia in her stroller, as he recalled the scary moment his daughter stopped breathing.

He wrote: “We had our own little adventure today, even if it was just walking up and down the street. It was special!”

“I thought we’d make the most of the sun today and have a little walk, as nurses came and told us this morning, to make the most of this weekend as Azaylia is becoming very fragile.”

“Shortly after these photos were taken Azaylia had a seizure. Her eyes rolled back, she stopped breathing and her body went as stiff as a board. We put her on oxygen straight away and called for the oncall nurses,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

“After a few hours of close observation we managed to settle her. This has happened a few times now, but it never gets any easier.

“Yet she continues to battle through! Your determination inspires me. You impress me each and every day. I’m so proud of you. I can’t imagine my life without you. I have faith in you. My Champion. My Hero. I love you,” he added.

Ad

Earlier in the day, Azaylia’s nurses told Ashley and Safiyya to “make the most of the weekend” with their daughter.

Speaking on his Instagram Story, the reality star said: “The palliative care team told us to make the most of the weekend, and you understand what that message means…”

“The fact of the matter is we make the most of her everyday, we make the most of everyday…”

Ad

“I tell you what, I got no plans for her going anywhere this weekend. I’m an optimist. I’m a believer. I’ve got a positive mind frame and I know her strength. I know mine…”

“I ain’t thinking them things because I don’t have to be told to make a special effort to enjoy her because I enjoy her every day. I ain’t got no plans of this little one going anywhere this weekend, trust me,” he added.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Oscars.

Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, the girls share their experiences of covering Oscars week over in Los Angeles, and reveal what really goes down at all those star-studded parties…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.