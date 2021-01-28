Ashley Cain admits he’s living his ‘worst nightmare’ as baby daughter battles leukaemia

Ashley Cain has admitted he’s living his “worst nightmare” as his baby daughter battles leukaemia.

Back in October, the Ex On The Beach star shared the heartbreaking news that his newborn Azaylia Diamond had been diagnosed with a “rare and aggressive form” of the cancer.

The 29-year-old took part in an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, where he was asked how he and his Safiyya Vorajee were coping.

The reality star replied: “Heartbroken. It’s the hardest thing I could imagine in my worst nightmare. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY!😣”

“At the same time I genuinely believe in my daughter and I can honestly say I enjoy and appreciate every single second with her! ❤️”.

“I would give my life at the click of a finger for her to be ok. Having an illness is a terrible thing, but watching your baby with an illness is a whole other level.

“It is torture every single day and if I could I would take any punishment imaginable to free her of this,” he added.

When asked what gives him his strength, Ashley replied: “My daughter is the source of all my strength. She gives me unmeasurable amounts of love and happiness. Me being upset and negative won’t help a thing.

“If my daughter can fight this, the least I can do is be strong and surround her with the best energy possible.”

Azaylia recently received her stem cell transplant, after she relapsed following months of treatment.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Ashley wrote: “Today was by far the biggest day of our lives. One that we have been hoping, wishing and praying for.

“The day Azaylia received her stem cell transplant and begins the toughest journey imaginable to save her precious life! We believe in you princess.

“You are strong, you are mighty, you are courageous and God is with you! 🙏🏾 You got this Likkle Lion. We love you! ❤️ LETS GO CHAMP! 💫”.