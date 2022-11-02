Antigoni Buxton teases exciting project with Love Island co-star

Antigoni Buxton has teased an exciting project with her Love Island co-star Danica Taylor.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a carousel of photos which look as though they’ve been taken from a music video.

Danica features as one of four backup dancers in the photos.

Antigoni captioned the Instagram post: “are you readyyyy?”

Danica responded: “Ahhhhh I cannot wait 😍😍😍,” while their Love Island co-star Paige Thorne wrote “For u, always 😍😍😍😍.”

Following her stint in the villa, Antigoni released her single You Can Have Him, which Danica has previously helped her promote on social media.

A fan commented on the TikTok video: “HEAR ME OUT MUSIC VIDEO WITH THE GIRLS,” to which the singer teasingly replied: “👀.”

Antigoni and Danica also reportedly worked together to film an ITV Christmas special last month.

The brand new talent competition Britain Get Singing will feature stars from fan-favourite ITV shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Loose Women, Love Island and The Chase.

The teams will band together to create supergroup choirs, hoping to impress viewers and raise awareness around mental health.

A TV insider previously told The UK Sun: “The show will be brilliant festive fun, all in the name of a great cause to raise awareness around mental health. There is something for everyone, from soap fans to reality obsessives and quiz show addicts, so it’s perfect viewing for the whole family around the silly season.”

The 90-minute special was reportedly filmed in Manchester at the beginning of October.

Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri, Antigoni, Andrew Le Page, Danica, Luca Bish and Paige are reportedly set to compete on the show.

Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan will compete on behalf of Loose Women.

Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster), Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew) and Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) will compete as part of the Coronation Street group.

The Emmerdale group includes Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), Jay Kontzle (Billy Fletcher), Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor), Daisy Campbell (Amelia Spencer), Bradley Johnson (Vinny Dingle) and Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd).

The Chase group includes Anne “The Governess” Hegerty, Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan and Darragh “The Menace” Ennis.