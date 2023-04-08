Amber Gill hits back at rumours she’s split from girlfriend Jen Beattie

Amber Gill has hit back at rumours she’s split from her girlfriend Jen Beattie.

The Newcastle native, who won the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, was first linked to Arsenal player late last year.

The couple enjoyed a “date night” at London’s Winter Wonderland in December, and they made their romance social media official in March.

The couple then made their red carpet debut at Radio 1’s Big Weekend Launch Party last month.

During an Instagram Q&A, Amber responded to a fan’s question, which asked whether she and Jen were still together.

The Love Island star hit back: “Yesterday yes, tomorrow yes, today it’s a yes, the next day it’s a yes.”

“‘Unless you want me to post a story every single day, giving an update on my relationship status, It’s a pointless question and I would prefer people not to ask.”

“Please just enjoy what I do share or I’ll just go back to showing nothing at all,” Amber pleaded.

The Love Island star came out publicly in August last year, after tweeting about “switching teams”.

In January, the reality star confirmed she was in a new relationship, telling The UK Sun: “I’m really happy and that’s all you need to know. I’m not ready to tell just yet, you know when you just want to keep things to yourself and then like, it’s real life, then you’ll tell everyone else.”

“Just like normal dating, you’re not going to tell your mum straight away, like that, just taking it slow.”