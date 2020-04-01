Amber Gill hits back at critics – after she was branded ‘out of touch’ over social media post

Amber Gill hits back at critics – after she was branded ‘out...

Amber Gill has hit back at critics, after she was branded “out of touch” for complaining about not being on holiday during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this week, the Love Island 2019 winner posted throwback photo of her on the beach, and wrote, “I thought I’d be on holiday number 5 by now,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Amber’s caption sparked serious backlash, as people pointed out that there’s bigger things to be worrying about right now.

Taking to Instagram to defend herself, the Geordie beauty said: “The same people that hashtag Be Kind are the ones commenting on my post saying ‘there’s people that are dying.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

“Who said it was sad? I literally said I thought I would be on holiday number five because I go on work trips and like to go on holiday.”

“Am I not entitled to have a thought anymore? I didn’t say if it were sad or happy, so why is everyone jumping the gun while there’s a pandemic? I’m having a thought that I would be on holiday,” Amber continued.

“Some of you aren’t using your free time wisely clearly. I personally said I think it’s a good pause and reset for everyone so SHUT UP!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on Mar 29, 2020 at 10:55am PDT

Amber then posted a photo of herself flashing the peace sign, and wrote: “I try every day on here to make people happy, laugh, and be lighthearted in a s**t situation.”

“I’m glad I receive the same energy back,” she added, followed by a facepalm emoji.

Addressing the backlash on Twitter, Amber also tweeted: “The way people are sending hate tor my post you’d think I was Ms Rona herself.”