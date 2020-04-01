WATCH: Shane Filan and Gary Barlow join forces to perform live online duet

Shane Filan and Gary Barlow have come together to perform a live online duet.

The two singers sang for the Take That member’s ‘Crooner Sessions’ series, which he launched amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary and Shane performed Richard Marx’s epic ballad ‘Right Here Waiting’ for the live set.

Sharing a video of their set on Twitter, Gary wrote: “It’s my pleasure to welcome to #thecroonersessions the brilliant @shanefilan.”

“I’ve always been a big fan of this guys singing talents and what better place to showcase them than on here. Enjoy the crooning and thanks again Shane,” he added.

Fans of both Westlife and Take That were quick to praise the pair for their rendition of the song.

“Definitely the best yet! Really made my day. My two favourites & Idols,” wrote one fan.

“Thanks guys what a great start to the week sounding beautiful together,” tweeted another.

Boyzone’s Ronan Keating and pop singer Olly Murs have also have taken part in Gary’s crooner sessions.