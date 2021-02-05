Alice Evans reveals she’s ‘fighting against’ her split from Ioan Gruffudd in heartbreaking statement

Alice Evans has revealed she’s “fighting against” her split from Ioan Gruffudd in a heartbreaking statement.
The actress announced their shock split last week, and told fans it was his decision to part ways.
The couple have been married for 13 years, after meeting on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000.
Taking to Instagram this morning, the mother-of-two shared two photos of broken hearts, alongside an emotional caption.
She wrote: “Nothing to say excerpt THANK YOU for all the loving and encouraging messages.”
Alice continued: “I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us.”
“The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.!
Referring to their family dog, the 49-year-old added: “And Emma, of course, if she PROMISES to stop jumping everybody!”
Alice and Ioan tied the knot back in 2007, and have two daughters together – Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.
The actress announced their split last week in a since-deleted tweet, which said: “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.”
“Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”
Ioan and Alice later addressed their split in a joint statement shared by their rep.
The statement read: “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”