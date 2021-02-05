Alice Evans reveals she’s ‘fighting against’ her split from Ioan Gruffudd in heartbreaking statement

Alice continued: “I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us.”

“The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.!

Referring to their family dog, the 49-year-old added: “And Emma, of course, if she PROMISES to stop jumping everybody!”

Alice and Ioan tied the knot back in 2007, and have two daughters together – Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.