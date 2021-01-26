Alice Evans announces shock split from Ioan Gruffudd after 13 years of marriage

The couple met on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000

Alice Evans has announced her shock split from Ioan Gruffudd.

The couple have been married for 13 years, after meeting on the set of 102 Dalmatians in 2000.

Alice and Ioan tied the knot in 2007, and have two daughters together – Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

In a since-deleted tweet, the 49-year-old actress wrote: “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.”

“Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”

The Vampire Diaries actress was inundated with supportive messages following her now deleted tweet.

One fan wrote: “Stay strong and concentrate on yourself and your girls. You got this!”

Another commented: “I am so sorry for your pain. I know exactly how this feels. Keep reaching out to the people who love you and get their support.”

“Right now it’s so important. Later on you’ll be much stronger. For now, lean on those who love you most.”

I am so sorry for your pain. I know exactly how this feels. Keep reaching out to the people who love you and get their support. Right now it’s so important. Later on you’ll be much stronger. For now, lean on those who love you most. — Cynthia Weintraub (@CynthiaWeintra5) January 26, 2021

Men!@AliceEvansGruff Stay strong and concentrate on yourself and your girls. You got this! Ioan Gruffudd’s wife Alice Evans reveals actor is ‘leaving the family’ https://t.co/JRUrREnCbZ — Rin2020 (@Rinny_2020) January 26, 2021

I did the same when this happened to me. I think it’s how one acknowledges there’s no returning to what existed before. Accepting it by stating it publicly helps you to recognize the impossibility if reconciliation . — Ms. Combs (@RealMsCombs) January 26, 2021

In the past, Ioan has gushed about his strong bond with Alice, but the couple have struggled to spend time together in recent years.

During an interview with The Guardian last year, the actor admitted: “I think we’ve struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we’re apart.”

Goss.ie has contacted Ioan and Alice’s representatives for further comment.