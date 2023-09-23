Abi Moores reveals THIS Love Island star slid into her DMs

Abi Moores has revealed a former Love Island star slid into her DMs.

The blonde beauty struck up a romance with Mitchel Taylor during Casa Amor on the 2023 summer series of the dating show, but just days after they returned to the main villa, Abi set her sights on Scott van-der-Sluis.

Mitchel then began flirting with bombshell Ella Barnes, which left his romance with Abi on the rocks.

After days of back and forth between Mitchel and Abi, they finally called it quits and began to pursue their respective romances with Ella B and Scott.

However, the pair still went head to head on a number of occasions as snide remarks were made around the Love Island villa.

Abi has been single since leaving the villa; however, she recently revealed that a host of “blue ticks” have slid into her DMs – including Love Island 2018 winner Jack Fincham.

Speaking at The UK Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards, Abi said: “I’ve had a few. I’ve had quite a few.”

“Jack Fincham has been in my DMs since leaving the villa.”

“There’s been a few others, but I’ll get in trouble for mentioning them.”