Abbey Clancy admits she ‘battered’ Peter Crouch after he lost their baby on day out

The model has recalled punching and hurling coffee at her "laid-back" husband

Abbey Clancy admits she ‘battered’ Peter Crouch after he lost their baby...

Abbey Clancy has admitted she “battered” her husband Peter Crouch, after he lost their baby son while on a farm.

Speaking on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast, the 35-year-old recalled the moment she punched and threw coffee at her spouse after she realised their son Jack was missing.

Abbey explained: “I went to the toilet. I was gone for one second. And I came back he was just sitting there. I said ‘where’s the baby?'”

“We couldn’t find the baby anywhere. I was hysterical. He had escaped out of the indoor play area and was a mile down the road with lambs and a lake and everything.”

“It was so scary. I battered Pete in front of every one at the farm. I threw a cup of coffee on him.”

“I threw the coffee and I punched him. I don’t condone violence at all but it was out of panic. I was terrified…”

“It was a nightmare I am just so worried about anything happening to them and he is far too laid back, so laid back it is a joke,” she said.

“And he forgot the baby bag. That’s his favourite thing to do.”

“It was two hours away – with a new born baby and a 12 month old, and he forgot the baby bag, so no milk, no nappies. I wanted to kill him.”

Abbey and Peter have been married since 2011, and share four kids together – Sophia, 10, Liberty, 5, Jonny, 3, and Jack, 1.

