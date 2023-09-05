2023 National Television Awards: This is why host Joel Dommett is skipping the after-party

Joel Dommett has revealed he’s playing on skipping the official 2023 National Television Awards after-party.

The comedian will host tonight’s star-studded awards show, which kicks off at 8pm on ITV from The O2 in London.

However, the 38-year-old’s wife Hannah Cooper is due to give birth to the couple’s first child any day now, so Joel will be rushing back to be by her side after the ceremony ends.

Speaking on the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, Joel joked he’d be having his own post-awards party with someone who “can’t move easily”.

It comes after Joel revealed ITV have lined up an emergency standby host in the event Hannah does give birth today.

He told The UK Sun: “My wife is very pregnant … but there is a seat for Hannah at the O2 and we’ll just hope she is still there at the end of the evening. We’ll almost certainly take our hospital bag along, just in case.”

“There is a contingency. They won’t tell me who the contingency is but the best thing is everybody is there – every presenter going.”

“What I would do is just give a section to everyone – you know, just get Stephen Mulhern to do one, Holly Willoughby to do the next bit, get Bradley Walsh on…”

Joel and Hannah met back in 2016 after his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The model slid into his DMs, sending his a heart eye emoji. The couple announced their engagement in December 2017. In 2019, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mykonos, Greece – which was officiated by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.