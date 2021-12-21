Ad
WATCH: The trailer for season two of Euphoria is here

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Season two of Euphoria is coming to HBO in 2022.

The new season – starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Dermie and Barbie Ferreira – will air weekly from January 9, 2022.

Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams have also been confirmed for the new season.

HBO’s official synopsis for season two reads: “Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.”

Check out the trailer below:

