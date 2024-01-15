Ad
WATCH: The moment contestant PUNCHES host Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

ITV
Dancing On Ice contestant Ricky Hatton hilariously punched host Stephen Mulhern in a segment during the show’s premiere.

Sunday night saw new host Stephen and Holly Willoughby, who returned to television screens after months off air, present the latest series of the hit ITV show.

Fans were left in hysterics after the incident aired live.

 

The 45-year-old boxer was made the butt of the joke during one segment on the show.

After Holly jokingly said: “Please just hit him,” referring to her co-host Stephen, Ricky did just that, with the presenter ultimately falling to the ground.

Fans have now taken to X to comment on the hilarious segment.

