WATCH: The moment contestant PUNCHES host Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice contestant Ricky Hatton hilariously punched host Stephen Mulhern in a segment during the show’s premiere.

Sunday night saw new host Stephen and Holly Willoughby, who returned to television screens after months off air, present the latest series of the hit ITV show.

Fans were left in hysterics after the incident aired live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The 45-year-old boxer was made the butt of the joke during one segment on the show.

After Holly jokingly said: “Please just hit him,” referring to her co-host Stephen, Ricky did just that, with the presenter ultimately falling to the ground.

Fans have now taken to X to comment on the hilarious segment.

Not Ricky knocking out Stephen Mulhern on LIVE TV 😂😂 . Great to see a sense of fun being braught back into Dancing On Ice. Stephen is a great addition to the show 👏🏼#DancingOnIce — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 14, 2024

Things like Ricky Hatton hitting Stephen Mulhern is what Dancing On Ice has needed for so long. Having some of that silliness gives it a greater sense of fun that has been missing from the more stern-faced presenting style of previous series. #DancingOnIce — Sean The Mondasian Psychic (@WhoPotterVian) January 14, 2024

Stephen Mulhern is what Dancing on Ice needs 😂 can't get over the punch 🙈 — TimeshaIveryMath (@TimeshaIvery) January 14, 2024