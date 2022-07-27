Viewers left shook after watching Netflix’s new ‘jaw-dropping’ true crime film

Girl in the Picture joined Netflix earlier this month, and it’s got a lot of people talking.

The true-crime documentary, directed by Skye Borgman, is one of the top trending films in Ireland right now.

It tells the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the film, one viewer wrote: “Sorry if I’m late to the party, but can we talk about ‘Girl in the Picture’ on Netflix?!!?! I’m FLOORED. Jaw on the floor. Truly can’t believe this is a true story.”

Another tweeted: “girl in the picture on netflix is the wildest thing i’ve seen in a while,” while a third penned: “Netflix keeps hitting with these true crime documentaries. The Girl in the Picture had my jaw on the floor. I’ve been sitting here for five minutes processing what I just watched.”

Check out more reactions to the documentary below:

Sorry if I’m late to the party, but can we talk about ‘Girl in the Picture’ on Netflix?!!?! I’m FLOORED. Jaw on the floor. Truly can’t believe this is a true story. — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) July 18, 2022

I just watched “Girl in the Picture” on Netflix. I am speechless. It makes me want to hold my little babies so tight and never let go – this world has some sick, cruel individuals — KaylaMichelle (@kmphoenix_) July 20, 2022

Girl in the picture on Netflix is so mind blowing and sad! 😭 — mari (@MrsMariAriaz) July 25, 2022

The Girl in the Picture on Netflix has my jaw dropping to the floor every minute — Kaitlyn (@kaitlyndb_) July 10, 2022

“girl in the picture” on netflix is the wildest thing i’ve seen in a while. — kayla ♡ (@yoookayy_) July 24, 2022

Girl in the Picture on Netflix is literally insane. I’m feeling so many emotions and I can’t stop crying. Highly recommend. — Cassie Bonderson (@Cassierae3) July 19, 2022

If u like crime and mystery watch girl in the picture on Netflix — P🍓 (@pamelaaacruzzz) July 24, 2022

Give yourselves time and watch the Netflix documentary “Girl in the picture”. My jaw is still on the floor — Reba (@MoremiReba_) July 17, 2022