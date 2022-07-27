Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

Viewers left shook after watching Netflix’s new ‘jaw-dropping’ true crime film

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Girl in the Picture joined Netflix earlier this month, and it’s got a lot of people talking.

The true-crime documentary, directed by Skye Borgman, is one of the top trending films in Ireland right now.

It tells the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the film, one viewer wrote: “Sorry if I’m late to the party, but can we talk about ‘Girl in the Picture’ on Netflix?!!?! I’m FLOORED. Jaw on the floor. Truly can’t believe this is a true story.”

Another tweeted: “girl in the picture on netflix is the wildest thing i’ve seen in a while,” while a third penned: “Netflix keeps hitting with these true crime documentaries. The Girl in the Picture had my jaw on the floor. I’ve been sitting here for five minutes processing what I just watched.”

Check out more reactions to the documentary below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us