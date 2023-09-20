Tyson Fury makes shock confession about filming his hit Netflix show

Tyson Fury has made a shock confession about filming At Home With The Furys.

The show, which premiered on August 16, follows the heavyweight champion of the world as he attempts to navigate retirement, his mental health, and hectic family life alongside his wife Paris and their six children.

The series also stars Tyson’s brother Tommy and his now-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, who document their journey to becoming first time parents.

Speaking to Queensberry promotions, Tyson admitted: “I wanted to get rid of the filming. I couldn’t take it any more, it was overwhelming.”

“I tried to pay my way out of it, but I couldn’t, so we got through it.”

“I was happy I didn’t because it’s turned out to be a number one hit and a fantastic show – a fantastic insight in [to] a crazy family and the mind of a mental, crazy person.”

The professional boxer later complained that Netflix didn’t film “the whole reality,” adding: “You need to film me in the bath.”

It was previously reported that Tyson rejected a multi-million pound deal for more seasons of At Home With The Furys.

According to MailOnline, Netflix sought to convinced the professional boxer to continue the series following its huge success, but he turned down the million-pound deal because he doesn’t want to be labelled a “reality star”.

A TV insider claimed the intrusive nature of the show took a toll on the father-of-six, who suffers from various mental health disorders – including bipolar and ADHD.

“After retiring Tyson saw the Netflix show has a lucrative opportunity in place of the money he would have earned by taking on a fight,” the source told the publication.

“But the filming process was particularly stressful and coupled with the fact he’s now an active boxer again after coming out of retirement, he decided to put a series two on hold for the foreseeable future.”

“There is hope within the streaming giant that it could be reprised but for the short term it is not something Tyson is considering,” the source continued.

At Home With The Furys jumped to number one in the UK & Ireland after it premiered, with many fans binge-watching all nine episodes.