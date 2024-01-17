Toby Aromolaran reveals REAL reason behind split with Chloe Burrows

Toby Aromolaran has revealed the real reason behind his split with ex-girlfriend Chloe Burrows.

In a conversation with fellow islander Georgia Harrison, Toby opened up about his last relationship and his current trust issues as a result.

The couple met on the 2021 Love Island series and moved in together after leaving the villa.

Dishing the dirt on why the relationship ended, Toby simply said: “I didn’t trust her anymore.”

“It’s one of those difficult ones, something happened and trust went.”

“I think personally when you’re in a relationship you need to have trust.”

Georgia presses Toby on the topic and asks: “Was she like texting other guys?”

Toby shook his head and Georgia questioned whether she did something when she went out.

Toby replied: “A big incident happened, something along those lines.”

In an episode of Celebs Go Dating in August, Chloe broke down in tears over her split from Toby.

The Love Island star revealed he was the one who ended the relationship, leaving her “heartbroken”.

Toby has since taken to his Instagram Stories, and appears to have taken a swipe at Chloe.

Sharing a meme of Central Cee rolling his eyes, the footballer wrote: “Wait you guys think it actually went down like that 😂.”