THIS Strictly Come Dancing contestant is tipped to be eliminated first

The first elimination of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is set to take place tomorrow night.

The popular BBC series kicked off earlier this month, with a pre-recorded launch episode that saw 15 celebrities being paired with their pro dancers.

All 15 couples took to the dancefloor last Saturday night, to show off their skills in a bid to make a good first impression on both the audience and the judges.

According to Betway, radio presenter and broadcaster Nikita Kanda, who is partnered with professional dancer Gorka Marquez, is tipped to be eliminated from the competition first, with odds at 1/1.

She is closely followed by TV presenter Les Dennis, who is partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu, with odds at 2/1 of being eliminated from the show tonight.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans said: ““In tonight’s show, the pressure will really be on for the contestants as one will leave the competition on Sunday night. Our latest figures suggest it’s going to be a straight shoot-out between Nikita Kanda (1/1) and Les Dennis (2/1) to be eliminated from the show.”

“Les finished bottom of the week one leaderboard on 16, just trailing Nikita on 18. Tonight, Les dances the Samba to early 70s hit Rock The Boat whilst Nikita has a Charleston to Single Ladies by Beyoncé so both could struggle with the rhythm and steps required. Les will probably get more public votes but Nikita would probably win a dance off between them so the jury’s out on who might be doing their final dance this weekend.”



Check out the full list of elimination odds:

Nikita Kanda – 1/1

Les Dennis -2/1

Eddie Kadi – 7/1

Jody Cundy -7/1

Krishnan Guru-Murthy – 8/1

Adam Thomas – 12/1

Zara McDermott – 14/1

Amanda Abbington – 16/1

Angela Rippon – 20/1

Annabel Croft – 20/1

Ellie Leach – 20/1

Angela Scanlon – 33/1

Layton Williams – 50/1

Nigel Harman – 50/1

Bobby Brazier – 100/1