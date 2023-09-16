REVEALED: All of the pairings for Strictly Come Dancing 2023

The full Strictly Come Dancing 2023 pairings have been revealed.

The popular BBC series kicked off on Saturday, September 16, with its 2023 launch episode.

The 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s show have been paired with a pro dancer, and all are hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.

Check out the full line-up below:

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Nigel Harman and Katja Jones

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

