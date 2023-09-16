REVEALED: All of the pairings for Strictly Come Dancing 2023

The full Strictly Come Dancing 2023 pairings have been revealed.
The popular BBC series kicked off on Saturday, September 16, with its 2023 launch episode.
The 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s show have been paired with a pro dancer, and all are hoping to impress viewers on the dance floor.
Check out the full line-up below:
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell
Nigel Harman and Katja Jones
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk
Les Dennis and Nancy Xu
Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu
