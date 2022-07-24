This is why Love Island fans think the show’s new villa is ‘haunted’

Love Island fans are convinced the show’s new villa is “haunted” after watching the latest episode of Unseen Bits.

The programme, which airs on Saturday nights, features unseen moments from inside the villa that don’t make the main show.

This week’s episode of Unseen Bits featured some sweet moments between two couples, which has tipped them for the final, but it also included a pretty spooky scene.

While the programme brought up the curse of the yellow bean bag once again, producers shared the moment a carton of juice was seen moving on its own.

In the scene, some of the Islanders were seen standing in the kitchen, and out of nowhere the carton started to move behind them.

Viewers were shook over the freaky incident, and one fan wrote on Twitter: “Nah because that juice carton just lifted up and moved on it’s own 😱😱😱 that is NOT okay.”

Another added: “A haunted juice carton AND a cursed beanbag?? Yikes.”

Love Island is being filmed at a new property this year, after the show’s last villa was sold.

The new villa is located near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in the east of Mallorca.

If you’re not put off by the house potentially being haunted, the luxury property is available to rent for a holiday after the show comes to an end this summer.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

