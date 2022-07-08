This is how you can rent the Love Island villa for a holiday with friends

The famous Love Island villa be available to rent after the current series comes to an end, so you can enjoy a sun-soaked summer with friends.

The Sa Vinyassa villa, which is located in the rural San Llorence area in Mallorca, can be rented out for just over €6k per week.

The original Mallorcan Love Island villa was sold in March for €3 million, which is why the new series is being filmed in Sa Vinyassa.

It boasts a luxurious infinity pool, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, outdoor showers, a built-in barbecue, and the iconic roof terrace – which has featured more than once on the 2022 series.

However, it may look a bit different to how it currently does on Love Island, as it will ditch all of the colourful decor, bean bags, and neon signage in favour of a typical Mallorcan look.

The white-washed wood and white walls will be replaced by oak-stained wood and rustic features.

The vibrant kitchen-dining area will also be replaced by an oak-stained table and chairs set under a beautiful rattan cover, over-looking the Mallorcan hills.

And the white staircase will be ditched in favour of the more intricate design of banisters, and wooden steps.

Sa Vinyassa will be available to book from September 24, for a minimum of seven nights, and will cost you and eleven pals €6,262 (£5,299).

Check out the villa’s rental listing here.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

