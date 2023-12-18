THIS is why Carole Middleton is being labelled as ‘the British Kris Jenner’ in the final season of The Crown

Part Two of season five of The Crown returned to Netflix on December 14.

The series is known for dramatising the lives of the British Royal family decade by decade, and the final season is no different – spanning from 1997 to 2005.

The final six episodes document the years up to 2005 when Prince Charles married his now-wife Camilla Parker-Bowles.

As well as depicting the strained relationship between Prince William and his father Prince Charles, in the wake of Princess Diana’s sudden death, the series also focuses on William’s relationship with Kate Middleton, whom he started dating after meeting at St. Andrews University.

The show depicts Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton as playing the role of matchmaker in her daughter’s love life.

Fans have now since dubbed her the “British Kris Jenner” due to her interference in her children’s lives.

Taking to X, and accompanied by the now famous ‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie’ meme, one person wrote: “Kate Middleton’s mom is the British Kris Jenner.”

Another said: “Carole Middleton is the original Kris Jenner.”

A third viewer wrote: “Watching The Crown and discovering that Carole Middleton is a British Kris Jenner was not on my bingo card. I have a whole new view of Will and Kate’s relationship.”

Carole Middleton walked so kris Jenner could run #TheCrown — 🇦🇫🍋 (@boofknhool) December 16, 2023

Everyone forgets, before Kris Jenner, there was CarolE Middleton, give her the flowers due!💐 #TheCrown — Suzi Williams  (@SuziFabLane) December 15, 2023

Kate and William’s story is creepier than I remember it… Kris Jenner worked hard for her girls but Carole Middleton clearly worked harder.. 😐 #TheCrown — LK (@0luwakemii) December 15, 2023