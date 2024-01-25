This is why Anton Danyluk is trending on X after tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars

The hashtag Anton trended across social media platforms during Thursday night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

During tonight’s episode, the Scottish reality TV star called out Mitchel Taylor’s behaviour with Liberty Poole, after Mitch confronted Anton for talking behind his back.

Mitch stated that Anton broke “bro code.”

He said: “You are talking to Lib behind my back going against me and it’s not really bro code.”

Anton replied: “There is no bro code. There is right and wrong…I’m telling her my opinion.”

Mitch said: “Keep your nose out of my business.”

Anton then added: “If your girl comes crying to me asking for advice I will give her my advice. You’ve been together seven days and made her cry twice. Look at yourself, don’t look at me. Be a man, not a boy.”

Anton is now trending on X, with many fans taking to the social media platform to comment on his spat with Mitch.

One viewer wrote: “Anton stood on business… you’ve been together 7 days you’ve made her cry twice💀I LOVE IT!!!! #LoveIsland”

Another said: ““There’s no bro code” HELLO ANTON??😂😂 #loveisland”

“Be a man, not a boy” ANTON I WASNT FAMILIAR WITH YOUR GAME #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/lwaVeWFTx4 — T 🧋 (@glossylipsonly) January 25, 2024

“Be a man not a boy” LMAOOO Anton really dragged Mitch for the filth he is, not him also CLOCKING how Mitch made her cry TWICE oh I fear Anton is the best man in that villa rn🤭#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MDrCfXUCaY — Sana (@sanaravishing) January 25, 2024

Anton just ate mitch up left no crumbs #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SAsr9bsiwA — mae (@maejunkielol) January 25, 2024