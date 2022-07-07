Casa Amor kicked off on Love Island earlier this week, and it has caused a LOT of drama already.

It saw the OG girls head into a brand new villa, where they were joined by six bombshell boys who were hoping to turn their heads.

Six stunning new girls also joined the OG boys back at the main villa, including Newcastle native Jazmine.

The 21-year-old model has barely been seen in the villa since her arrival, causing fans to question whether she secretly left the show.

But it turns out the former beauty pageant queen was first linked to the Love Island lineup back in 2019, with a source at the time claiming she was set to enter the villa alongside Molly-Mae Hague.

An insider told The Mirror at the time: “Molly-Mae and Jazmine have competed with each other since they were young teens – they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

“They are both national queens who are used to competing and will do everything they can to beat each other.” “If they are both interested in the same man it will be very interesting viewing, as both of these girls are very driven and will go after what they want,” the source added. “Neither of them is afraid to use tactics to get what they want. There are guaranteed to be fireworks between these two.” While Jazmine did not enter the villa in 2019, Molly-Mae did, and she came second place overall alongside Tommy Fury. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment! NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

