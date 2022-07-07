“They are both national queens who are used to competing and will do everything they can to beat each other.”

“If they are both interested in the same man it will be very interesting viewing, as both of these girls are very driven and will go after what they want,” the source added.

“Neither of them is afraid to use tactics to get what they want. There are guaranteed to be fireworks between these two.”

While Jazmine did not enter the villa in 2019, Molly-Mae did, and she came second place overall alongside Tommy Fury.

