THESE TV personalities have been ‘revealed’ as the hosts of the Big Brother reboot

AJ Odudu and Will Best have been “revealed” as the hosts of the upcoming Big Brother reboot.

According to The UK Sun, the Strictly Come Dancing star and the former T4 presenter will front the fan-favourite show when it returns this autumn.

A source told the publication: “AJ has known since last year the Big Brother job was hers but she’s been waiting for her co-host to be confirmed.”

“AJ and Will did a brilliant screen test together and their chemistry was brilliant,” the source continued. “It was a no brainer. They are great friends too so to be able to work together is really exciting.”

“They could not be more excited about joining forces to bring back Big Brother. AJ and Will are going to be formally announced by ITV really soon and they can’t wait to get stuck in.”

While fans previously assumed Davina McCall would get the Big Brother hosting gig, the presenter recently confirmed she would not be hosting the reboot.

Davina presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.

The highly anticipated Big Brother reboot will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.