Popular presenter ‘set to host middle-aged version of Love Island’

Davina McCall will reportedly host a show that has been dubbed as “Love Island for middle-aged people”.

The ITV show, which is called The Romance Retreat, will see single parents move into a luxury house together in a bid to find love.

A source told The Mail On Sunday: “Davina is the perfect fit, she is a bubbly, fun and has also endured her own relationship problems. Until she met her boyfriend she was a single mother too.”

The Masked Singer judge previously revealed she has begged ITV bosses to let her present a “mid-life” Love Island.

Speaking on Steven Bartlett’s podcast The Diary of a CEO, the 55-year-old said: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best backstories you have ever heard in your life.”

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them.”

“They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

The blurb for The Romance Retreat reads: “ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show!”

“This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children.”

The UK Sun previously revealed ITV’s plans for a Love Island inspired show with older contestants. A source told the outlet: “Times change and the current generation in their 40s and 50s still care about how they look, are fit and healthy, into fashion and are ready to let their hair down.” “This show will give those who settled down young a second chance at love while they still feel in their prime.” “And, let’s face it, they know their minds, will be capable of intelligent conversation and are likely to be much more adventurous — all ingredients regular Love Island sometimes lacks.”

