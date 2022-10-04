The second celebrity for Dancing on Ice 2023 has been revealed

Footballer John Fashanu is the second confirmed celebrity for Dancing on Ice 2023.

The former Wimbledon of England striker said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.”

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

John will join ten other celebrities, who will all embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in an attempt to impress both the panel and the public.

The first celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2023 was EastEnders star Patsy Palmer.

The actress, who is best known for playing Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, shared the exciting news during Monday’s episode of This Morning.

She said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought, ‘I’ll just go for it’, and it seems like a lot of fun.”

The announcements come after Love Island 2022 winner Davide Sanclimenti revealed he turned down the opportunity to appear on next year’s Dancing On Ice.

He told The Sun: “They wanted me to do Dancing On Ice this year but I refused this time around.”

“I have so much going on and I can’t commit to something every day and when I do something I want to do it properly.

“Right now I just can’t focus on something like that, for the moment anyway, but in the future maybe I will.”