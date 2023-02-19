The Masked Singer UK fans react as the true identities of the final three celebs are revealed

The final of The Masked Singer UK season four aired on Saturday night, and the identities of the final three celebs were revealed.

The wacky reality show, hosted by Joel Dommett, follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

Phoenix, Fawn and Rhino battled have it out in last night’s final, before the winner was announced and unmasked.

Fawn came in third place, and it was later revealed that former All Saints star Natalie Appleton was behind the masked.

Reacting to the unmasking, one fan tweeted: “In 3rd place on masked singer uk is Fawn which was revealed as natalie appleton. What an incredible voice she should of won.”

Another wrote: “Oh Fawn Fawn Fawn. You are my winner. That voice is everything!”

You've NO I DEER how much we LOVE you, CONGRATULATIONS on getting this far! You've been FAWN-TASTIC! 🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/KOMAH40GK3 — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 18, 2023

Phoenix came in second place overall, and it was revealed that Kaiser Chiefs star Ricky Wilson was behind the wacky costume.

Rhino won the show, and was unmasked as Busted star Charlie Simpson.

👑🏆 UNMASKED AT LAST! 🌟❤️ THE CHAMPION OF THE MASKED SINGER 2023!! ✨Let's give some love to #Rhino!!! 🦏 🎭#MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/Nx1W6SJ5nO — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 18, 2023

After the final, one fan tweeted: “i’m gonna miss the masked singer but this final three is like my childhood in an episode and i did in fact nearly cry at both ricky wilson and charlie simpson i need a collab.”

Another wrote: “Ricky Wilson and Charlie Simpson 2nd and 1st on the masked singer…have we gone back to 2000s? My childhood.”

A third penned: “Just catching up on the Masked Singer final and I am thriving! I love Busted and Kaiser Chiefs so Charlie winning and Ricky coming second is peak.”