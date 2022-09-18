The Masked Dancer: The true identity of Prawn Cocktail has been revealed

The true identity of The Masked Dancer’s Prawn Cocktail has been revealed.

The popular ITV show sees famous faces perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.

On Saturday night, Scissors, Prawn Cocktail, Pillar & Post, Odd Socks and Candlestick performed for judges Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Jonathan Ross – who voted to send Prawn Cocktail home.

The secret celebrity behind the masked then revealed herself as popular TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2018 winner Stacey Dooley.

Speaking about her time on the show, Stacey said: “You know, I had the time of my life. I loved it, I loved it! I just wanted to pretend to be like a daft, drunk, annoying aunt.”

“It’s been a scream, it’s been a total, total scream. Really enjoyed it. Thank you so much for being really lovely.”

When asked by judge Oti about her choice of costume, Stacey admitted: “I wanted to be something really daft, I didn’t want to be anything sexy or girly.”

“It was funny, because I said, ‘Why don’t I be something gross like a bin or a prawn?’ So it’s perfect!”

Reacting to the unmasking, one fan tweeted: “I can’t believe that prawn cocktail is Stacey Dooley and good on her for being on the show.”

The Masked Dancer continues next Saturday at 6:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media.