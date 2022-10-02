The Masked Dancer fans react as THREE celebrities are unmasked

Saturday night’s episode of The Masked Dancer was very eventful, as it saw three celebrities exit the competition.

The show’s first double act, Pillar and Post, were forced to withdraw from the competition due to an injury.

Host Joel Dommett explained: “Sadly, Pillar took a tumble during rehearsals and I am absolutely gutted to tell you that on medical advice they have had to withdraw from the competition.”

The judges were given one final chance to guess who the disguised dancing duo might be, before they were revealed to be married couple goalkeeping hero David Seaman and ice skating star Frankie Poultney.

Frankie, 49, said: “We were gutted as we absolutely loved every minute. It was great fun but a tumble meant our masked journey came to an end too soon, we had such a blast and we were sad that we had to hang up our masks without being able to share our final dance with you all.”

“We have loved being part of this series and we wish the other competitors the best of luck as we continue to watch at home and try to guess who all the other celebrities are.”

Later on the show, the true identity of Tomato Sauce was revealed to be TV presenter Steph McGovern.

The Steph’s Packed Lunch presenter said after her unmasking: “Of course I was nervous, but as soon as I started, I loved it. My biggest fear was my head falling off. I had crazy dreams about that.”

“I definitely wouldn’t be as confident without the mask, although it would be funny for the nation to see the funny faces I pull. I give it my all under the mask too, even though you can’t see me.”

The secret is out! Sorry to everyone I lied to. I had THE BEST TIME. 🍅 #MaskedDancerUK pic.twitter.com/oY2PcIijw8 — Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) October 1, 2022

Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe (Astronaut), Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page (Pig), TV presenter Stacey Dooley (Prawn Cocktail) and broadcaster Gareth Malone (Cactus) have also been unmasked this season so far.

Reacting to the latest unmaskings, one fan tweeted: “I can’t believe that tomato sauce is @StephLunch and good on her for being on the show.”

Another wrote: “Pillar and Post delivered every week – take a bow, David Seaman @thedavidseaman & Frankie! Those daring moves were unmistakable. Loved seeing a couple on #MaskedDancerUK – and what a brilliant concept for a Mask! Post ingenious & Pillar so cute.”

Pillar and Post delivered every week – take a bow, David Seaman @thedavidseaman & Frankie! 👏 Those daring moves were unmistakable. Loved seeing a couple on #MaskedDancerUK – and what a brilliant concept for a Mask! Post ingenious & Pillar so cute. @MaskedSingerUK @ThisisDavina https://t.co/9pW6rNkdOq — Jon Connell (@jonconnell) October 1, 2022

The parcel has been unwrapped and it's now in the open. Pillar & Post turned out to be Goalkeeper David Seaman & his wife, Ice Star Frankie Seaman. Devastated to see them leave us this way. #MaskedDancerUK pic.twitter.com/4plwh0rh8R — masked dancer (@themasked2025) October 1, 2022

I'm not really sad, but I'm ok with that, after Pillar and Post withdraw from The Masked Dancer UK Season 2 after Pillar get injured. #MaskedDancerUK — Jirayus Chulapana (@OrangeDecemMan) October 1, 2022

Sad to see Tomato Sauce unmasked after three tasty performances – but Steph McGovern @StephLunch, you have been incredible! So much fun. Those Irish dancing moves in C’est La Vie will go down in #MaskedDancerUK history! ☘️ @MaskedSingerUK @ThisisDavina https://t.co/CL192nb5C0 — Jon Connell (@jonconnell) October 1, 2022

Love how Tomato Sauce is lip syncing in her final performance!!!! Clearly loved every minute. Great to see. #MaskedDancerUK — Dr Mand (@mandapen) October 1, 2022

Steph McGovern has been brilliant as Tomato Sauce…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#MaskedDancerUK — Teena Massam 💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) October 1, 2022

The Masked Dancer continues Saturdays at 6.30pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.