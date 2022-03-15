The first look at the TV adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love

Working Title Television have shared the first look at the upcoming TV adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s bestselling memoir Everything I Know About Love.

Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

The show’s official synopsis describes the 7-part series as a “generous, funny, warm-hearted and uplifting Sex & the City for millennials which covers bad dates and squalid flat-shares, heartaches and humiliations, and, most importantly, unbreakable female friendships”.

Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin and Connor Finch star in the series, which is inspired by the wildly funny and occasionally heartbreaking memoir by Dolly Alderton.

The show was directed by China Moo-Young, executive produced by Jo McClellan, and produced by Simon Maloney.

Everything I Know About Love is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.