Terminator star joins the cast of Stranger Things season 5

Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of Stranger Things, ahead of the show’s fifth and final season.

The news was confirmed during Tudum: A Global Fan Event on Saturday.

Linda is best known for playing Sarah Connor in the Terminator film franchise.

🚨Breaking News From #TUDUM🚨 Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/qYJMeGS700 — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Linda joins an already star-studded cast – that includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke and Winona Ryder.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman are also all set to return for the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series.

A release date for season five has not yet been confirmed, but the first episode of the season is titled Chapter One: The Crawl.

Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 was released on May 27 last year, and the last two episodes which made up Vol. 2 were released on July 1.

After Vol. 2 was released, the show was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10 – it’s first full week of availability.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.