Strictly star shuts down rumours he’s secretly dating his celebrity partner

Giovanni Pernice has shut down rumours he’s secretly dating his celebrity partner, Ranvir Singh.

Over the past few weeks, the dance partners have raised eyebrows on the BBC show, thanks to their steamy performances.

And over the weekend, their fiery tango ended with them almost kissing – sending the rumours mill into overdrive.

However, sources close to Giovanni have insisted their relationship is strictly professional.

A source said: “The romance viewers think they see between them is just for TV.”

“They have forged a close friendship but there isn’t a spark like that between them.”

“Both of them are getting tired of the rumours,” the insider added.

This isn’t the first time Giovanni has been linked to his Strictly partners, as he’s dated three of the show’s former contestants — including Ashley Roberts, Georgia May Foote, and Jess Wright.