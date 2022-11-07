Stranger Things: The title of the season 5 premiere episode has been revealed

The title of the Stranger Things season 5 premiere episode has been revealed.

The official Instagram account for the popular Netflix show shared a snap of the script for the upcoming fifth and final season.

They captioned the post: “season 5. chapter one. the crawl. happy stranger things day.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to share their theories on what the episode’s title could mean.

One wrote: “Could this be all the monsters crawling out of the upside down?”

Another speculated: “Scene one: Eddie Munson crawls out of the upside down”, while a third commented: “max crawling cause she can’t see?!”

Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 was released on May 27, and the last two episodes which made up Vol. 2 were released on July 1.

After Vol. 2 was released, the show was watched for 188.2 million hours between July 4 and July 10 – it’s first full week of availability.

A release date for the upcoming fifth season has not yet been confirmed, but shooting isn’t expected to start until 2023.