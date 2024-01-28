Star of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars reveals how much celebrities are paid to appear on show

A star from RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars has revealed how much celebrities are paid to appear on the hit show.

Rory Cowan was the first celebrity to be eliminated from the show on Sunday, January 21 and has now lifted the lid on his pay-check.

The former Mrs Brown’s Boys star was partnered with professional dancer Jillian Bromwich for the series.

The actor has told The Irish Sun that the three finalists will “make enough to live off it for a year”.

He continued: “It’s a well-paid gig Dancing With The Stars.”

“Any of the three dancers, who get to the final will earn enough to live off it for a year.”

“ShinAwil (DWTS producers) are generous employers who treat everybody well but anyone doing Dancing With The Stars for the money is wrong. You’re getting taught by the best.”

The actor revealed that all 11 celebrities, allegedly got paid the same amount of money to take part in the show.

However, the 64-year-old claimed that he will take home the smallest fee as he was the first contestant to be eliminated from the series.

He said: “I earned the least because I was voted out first.”

“Dancing With The Stars pay you every week until you get eliminated.”

He went on: “Then you get the weekly payments again for the group dance on the night of the final.”

“But I don’t have a problem earning the least as I’m okay for money.”

“Mrs Brown was a huge earner for me and Brendan O’Carroll was a very generous employer.”

“If anyone does DWTS solely for money then it’s the wrong reason.”

“It’s a factor, but it’s the experience of being taught dancing by world champions.”

“For me it was about learning a skill and being coached by champion dancers,” he added.