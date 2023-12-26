St. Stephen’s Day TV Guide: The best movies and TV shows to watch

St. Stephen’s Day is the perfect time for a duvet day.
If you have no plans this December 26th, there’s plenty of films and TV shows airing on the small screen to keep you entertained.
Take a look at our top picks from the TV guide below:
RTÉ One
10am Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
1:30pm Fair City
2:40pm My Fair Lady
6:30pm Paddington 2
8:15pm EastEnders
8:55pm Fair City
9:55pm House of Gucci
RTÉ2
1pm Racing From Leopardstown
3:20pm The Great Escape
6:30pm Neighbours
7pm URC Live
10pm The 2 Johnnies Late Night Lock in Best Bits
11pm Be Good or be Gone
Virgin Media One
3pm Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights
3:30pm Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights
7pm Emmerdale
8pm Coronation Street
9pm Vera
11pm Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
BBC One
9:50am Detective Pickachu
11:25am Abominable
1:15pm Beauty and the Beast (2017)
5:05pm The Lion King (2019)
8:25pm EastEnders
9pm Death in Paradise
Channel 4
11:40am Annie
3:30pm The Great Escape
6:50pm Raiders of the Lost Ark
9pm Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023
TG4
9am A Star is Born (1854)
5pm Boss Baby
7:30pm Ros na Run
8pm Gael-Linn ag 70
9pm Mise Eire
11:40pm Dirty Dancing
ITV2
11:15am Deck the Halls
13:05pm Deal or No Deal Christmas Special
14:05pm Celebrity Catchphrase: Christmas Special
15:05pm Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
16:55pm Matilda
18:45pm Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
21:00pm Pitch Perfect 3