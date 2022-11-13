Selling Tampa cancelled after just one season

Selling Tampa has been cancelled after just one season.

The Florida-based show, from the creator of the hit series Selling Sunset, followed the owner and real estate agents of the all Black, all female firm Allure Realty.

The eight-part first season starred Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

Season one of the show premiered last December, and it was a huge hit with fans.

But in an interview with Page Six, cast member Juawana confirmed the show has not been renewed for a second season.

A source close to production told the publication: “This decision was made solely on performance, and we hope to tap into various members of the cast for future projects.”