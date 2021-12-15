Ad
HomeFeatures

Latest Posts

Viewers are LOVING Netflix’s new reality series Selling Tampa

Netflix
Jodie McCormack
Jodie McCormack

Selling Tampa arrived on Netflix today, and viewers have been loving it!

The Florida-based show, from the creator of the hit series Selling Sunset, follows the owner and real estate agents of the all Black, all female firm Allure Realty.

The eight-part first season stars Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Set in Florida’s Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on dominating the Tampa market.”

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

The series is produced by Adam DiVello – who also worked on The Hills and Laguna Beach.

Taking to Twitter to react to the new series, one viewer wrote: “#SellingTampa is my new favorite show on Netflix.”

Another fan tweeted: “5 minutes In and I’m already obsessed. This is a beautiful cast. #SellingTampa.”

A third penned: “It’s really good to see black women excelling in their field. I would always support this, great job ladies! #SellingTampa.”

Check out more reactions below:

Ad
Jodie McCormack

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us