Viewers are LOVING Netflix’s new reality series Selling Tampa

Selling Tampa arrived on Netflix today, and viewers have been loving it!

The Florida-based show, from the creator of the hit series Selling Sunset, follows the owner and real estate agents of the all Black, all female firm Allure Realty.

The eight-part first season stars Sharelle Rosado, Alexis Williams, Anne-Sophie Petit, Colony Reeves, Juawana Williams, Karla Giorgio, Rena Frazier and Tennille Moore.

The show’s official synopsis reads: “Set in Florida’s Suncoast, Selling Tampa follows Allure Realty, an all Black, all female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado that has its eyes set on dominating the Tampa market.”

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

The series is produced by Adam DiVello – who also worked on The Hills and Laguna Beach.

Taking to Twitter to react to the new series, one viewer wrote: “#SellingTampa is my new favorite show on Netflix.”

Another fan tweeted: “5 minutes In and I’m already obsessed. This is a beautiful cast. #SellingTampa.”

A third penned: “It’s really good to see black women excelling in their field. I would always support this, great job ladies! #SellingTampa.”

Check out more reactions below:

selling tampa is EVERYTHING — jos ☼ (@josiempeterson) December 15, 2021

#SellingTampa is my new favorite show on Netflix — 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂𝓑 (@pristinebeautyx) December 15, 2021

There talking about depression glad it’s being brought up ❤️ #SellingTampa — Maryjane🎄⛄🎅🏾 (@XOforevaaa) December 15, 2021

Selling Tampa is IT! 👏🏾👏🏾 — kaytra stan acct. (@JayExodus) December 15, 2021

Watching #sellingtampa is making me want to move to the US and become a real estate agent👀 — therealjb (@joessybony) December 15, 2021

I’m loving these black women on my screen #sellingtampa — ty.b🏅 (@tykievous) December 15, 2021

Selling Tampa >> 😍 — YT: NQABAA (@itsnqaba_kazi) December 15, 2021

No watching SELLING TAMPA on @netflix and I’m obsessed 😍 — K A Y B E A U T I I E (@kaybeautiie) December 15, 2021

All jokes aside, I’m really excited to see not only an all black firm but an all black women firm, break into the luxury real estate market. Love to see it #SellingTampa — a p p l y i n g. p r e s s u r e (@_YvesNOsaint) December 15, 2021

Every single woman on here is beautiful, style, hair and make up, whew I’m inspired #SellingTampa — La Panterona (@dalilah_black) December 15, 2021

Selling Tampa is actually motivating — red atlien (@redatlien) December 15, 2021

5 minutes In and I’m already obsessed. This is a beautiful cast. #SellingTampa pic.twitter.com/oBKqbP5ZID — Kal 🐝 (@kal_mont) December 15, 2021

i love successful rich women that make their own money. but, successful rich black women that make their own money? a bonuuuus, i adore! #SellingTampa — jeemoney. (@wanjeekobuque) December 15, 2021

It's really good to see black women excelling in their field. I would always support this, great job ladies! #SellingTampa 🔑 — JS (@Hereitsjenny) December 15, 2021