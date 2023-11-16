Sam Thompson reveals secret I’m A Celeb feud as he vows not to speak to THIS campmate

Sam Thompson has revealed a secret “feud” ahead of his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Made in Chelsea star will join Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, This Morning host Josie Gibson, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and JLS’ Marvin Humes in the Australian jungle.

First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, social media star Nella Rose and former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage complete the line-up.

During his appearance on Hits Radio, Sam hinted at a pending jungle feud, as he vowed not to speak to one of his campmates.

The Made in Chelsea star told last year’s I’m A Celeb runner-up Owen Warner: We’ve got Nigel Farage – Big Nige!”

“I can barely talk to my Mum about anything serious let alone a politician, so I think I’ll leave [chatting to Nigel] to other people.”

Earlier this week, Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her beau ahead of his stint in the jungle.

Zara penned: “HES GONE DOWN UNDER !!! 🦘🇦🇺🌏 the rumours were true, I am so proud of you and so excited for you and for this adventure.”

“I cannot wait to watch you every single night and be supporting you every step of the way. ❤️.”

Making a hilarious demand of her followers, Zara continued: “P.S. can we all please vote for Sam to do one of the eating challenges?? I think it would make great entertainment considering how squeamish he is 😂😅.”

Ahead of his I’m A Celeb stint, Sam joked: “I tried to go camping recently but I had to go home at 10pm. I was too cold!”

“But I am so excited about taking part in I’m A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream. I feel like a competition winner taking part.”

“It was an absolute resounding ‘yes’ when I got approached. In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show.”

“Ant and Dec are my idols too and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them.”