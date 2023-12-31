Rebekah Vardy ‘dropped from Celebrity Big Brother line-up’ after ITV’s interest leaked

Rebekah Vardy has reportedly been “dropped from the Celebrity Big Brother line-up” after ITV’s interest was leaked.

Celebrity Big Brother was confirmed to be returning to screens back in October, with the new series set to air in the new year.

The show has been off the air for over six years now, and was previously presented by Emma Willis.

It has been reported that ITV executives were set to offer the star big money to appear on the new series of the show.

However, since this news was leaked, a source told The UK Mirror: “Bosses were prepared to splash out on signing up Becky in the hope she’d dish all on the Wagatha Christie drama.”

“She was at the top of their lists but since the news leaked they have decided to explore other candidates.”

Rebekah has recently been embroiled in drama with Wayne Rooney’s wife, Coleen Rooney.

Kicking off in October 2019, Coleen posted a statement on social media, claiming she had planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

Coleen said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

The mother-of-four believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022, and saw Coleen emerge victorious.

Coleen has since released a Disney + documentary on the ordeal, entitled Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

While no contestants have been confirmed for the celebrity version of Big Brother, a host of stars have been rumoured to be taking part.

