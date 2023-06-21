Popular series takes over from Stranger Things as Netflix’s most-watched show

Wednesday has taken over from Stranger Things as Netflix’s most-watched show.
The eight-part series, which was released last November, is a coming-of-age story based on the character Wednesday Addams.
It debuted on the streaming platform at number one in 83 countries.
Wednesday also holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language Netflix series – totalling 341.2 million hours in its first week.
This passed Stranger Things 4, which held a prior record of 33.501 million hours in its first week.
Netflix has since adjusted how they track their viewership data, which saw Wednesday trump Stranger Things once again.
The streaming platform added average viewership as an additional metric to its data tracking; it has extended how long after release they track hourly viewers, from 28 days to 91 days.
- Squid Game
- Hours watched: 2.2 billion
- Total views: 265,200,000
2. Wednesday
- Hours watched: 1.7 billion
- Total views: 252,100,000
3. Stranger Things season 4
- Hours watched: 1.8 billion
- Total Views: 140,700,000
4. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Hours watched: 1 billion
- Total views: 115,600,000
5. Bridgerton season 1
- Hours watched: 929,300,000
- Total Views: 113,300,000
6. The Queen’s Gambit
- Hours watched: 746,400,000
- Total Views: 112,800,000
7. Money Heist part 4
- Hours watched: 710,200,000
- Total Views: 106,000,000
8. Lupin part 1
- Hours watched: 396,300,000
- Total Views: 99,500,000
9. Money Heist part 5
- Hours watched: 900,700,000
- Total Views: 99,200,000
10. The Night Agent
- Hours watched: 803,700,000
- Total Views: 98,200,000