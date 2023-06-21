Popular series takes over from Stranger Things as Netflix’s most-watched show

Wednesday has taken over from Stranger Things as Netflix’s most-watched show.

The eight-part series, which was released last November, is a coming-of-age story based on the character Wednesday Addams.

It debuted on the streaming platform at number one in 83 countries.

Wednesday also holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language Netflix series – totalling 341.2 million hours in its first week.

This passed Stranger Things 4, which held a prior record of 33.501 million hours in its first week.

Netflix has since adjusted how they track their viewership data, which saw Wednesday trump Stranger Things once again.

The streaming platform added average viewership as an additional metric to its data tracking; it has extended how long after release they track hourly viewers, from 28 days to 91 days.

Squid Game

Hours watched: 2.2 billion

Total views: 265,200,000

2. Wednesday

Hours watched: 1.7 billion

Total views: 252,100,000

3. Stranger Things season 4

Hours watched: 1.8 billion

Total Views: 140,700,000

4. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Hours watched: 1 billion

Total views: 115,600,000

5. Bridgerton season 1

Hours watched: 929,300,000

Total Views: 113,300,000

6. The Queen’s Gambit

Hours watched: 746,400,000

Total Views: 112,800,000

7. Money Heist part 4

Hours watched: 710,200,000

Total Views: 106,000,000

8. Lupin part 1

Hours watched: 396,300,000

Total Views: 99,500,000

9. Money Heist part 5

Hours watched: 900,700,000

Total Views: 99,200,000

10. The Night Agent

Hours watched: 803,700,000

Total Views: 98,200,000