Popular Dancing on Ice star to miss this week’s show due to illness

Siva Kaneswaran is set to miss this week’s Dancing on Ice due to illness.

The Wanted star is partnered with pro skater Klabera Komini.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: “Due to illness Siva will not skate in this weekend’s show.”

“We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend,” the spokesperson concluded.

Siva said of his illness: “I’m gutted that I won’t be performing this weekend but I picked up a bug earlier in the week which I haven’t been able to shake so I need to rest and get myself better.”

“Good luck to all the contestants this weekend – I’m looking forward to watching everyone’s performances!”

There are eight celebrities left in the competition, after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was the latest star to be voted off on last week’s show.

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday night at 6.30pm on ITV. 

