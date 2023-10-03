Popular comedian ‘set to replace’ Rita Ora on The Masked Singer

Jennifer Saunders is reportedly set to replace Rita Ora on The Masked Singer.

According to The UK Sun, the 32-year-old has had to pull out of some episodes of teh upcoming season due to work commitments.

The singer has been a member of the judging panel – alongside Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and formerly Ken Jeong, for all four seasons of the show.

Rita will soon become part of the judging panel on The Masked Singer US, replacing Nicole Scherzinger.

The publication has reported that Jennifer will temporarily fill in for Rita on the panel of The Masked Singer UK.

A source told the outlet: “Jennifer is only filling in for the one show but everyone involved is really excited about it.”

“She’s a national treasure and is bound to go down a treat with viewers. It’s a real coup for the show.”

Rita’s absence from the show will only be temporary, as insiders revealed it’s a “huge part” of her life.

A source previously said: “The show is a huge part of Rita’s life but her hectic schedule means she is going to miss a couple of shows in the upcoming series.”

“Filming on the new instalment begins in the coming weeks and Rita is going to be there when she can.”

“The show’s bosses are lining up some stellar celebrity guests to hold the fort while Rita is off and they can’t wait to surprise fans with who they have booked.”