Popular actress unmasked on The Masked Dancer UK

The Masked Dancer UK continued on Saturday night, and another celebrity was eliminated from the show.

The popular ITV show sees famous faces perform dance routines while disguised in extravagant costumes.

During last night’s show, Pig received the lowest votes and therefore had to unmask themselves, revealing their true identity.

Judges Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Peter Crouch were left stunned to discover that Pig was Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page.

The actress, who is also known for playing Just Judy in the hit Christmas film Love Actually, described her time on the show as “fantastic”.

She added: “It’s been absolutely amazing. The children don’t know or anything so I’m very excited because this is their favourite programme. Kids, kids, I was Pig!”

Last week, Astronaut was unmasked as actor Jesse Metcalfe, who starred as hunky gardener John in Desperate Housewives.

The Masked Dancer continues next Saturday at 6:30pm on ITV and Virgin Media.