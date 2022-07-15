Paige reveals her feelings for Adam in Love Island preview

Paige Thorne will open up about her feelings for Adam Collard during Friday’s episode of Love Island.

Following the emotional departure of her partner Jacques O’Neill, the 24-year-old has been getting to know new bombshell Adam.

Adam, who originally appeared on the show in 2018, entered the villa in a shock twist this week, and immediately set his sights on Paige.

During Thursday’s episode, the paramedic seemed smitten with the personal trainer as he chose to couple up with her in the recoupling.

On Friday’s show, viewers will see Paige speak to Dami about how she’s been feeling since Jacques left and Adam arrived.

She says: “When Jacques was in here, we weren’t exactly the most perfect couple going on – there were some bumps in the road.”

“That’s still not taking away the feelings and connection I had with him for sure. Since he’s been gone, I feel like everything happens for a reason. I’m enjoying my time getting to know Adam.”

Dami replies: “I’m enjoying seeing you happy. It just seems very natural for you guys. It’s nice to get to know him.”

When asked if there’s potential with Adam, Paige admits: “Potential for me personally I would say yes. I don’t know what he’s saying… which really infuriates me.”

Dami replies: “He’s only saying good things man. He seems really set on you at this moment in time.”

Will Paige pursue things further with Adam, or is her heart still set on Jacques?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

